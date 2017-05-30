Feds team up with drugmakers to fight...

Feds team up with drugmakers to fight opioid crisis

Seeking to stem the nation's opioid crisis, federal health officials have vowed to work with pharmaceutical companies to combat addiction and develop new drugs for chronic pain. "Industry's interest in this has been muted until recently," said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.

