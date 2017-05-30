Feds team up with drugmakers to fight opioid crisis
Seeking to stem the nation's opioid crisis, federal health officials have vowed to work with pharmaceutical companies to combat addiction and develop new drugs for chronic pain. "Industry's interest in this has been muted until recently," said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13)
|May 31
|nurse
|2
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|May 21
|kuda
|22
|Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10)
|May 20
|Noe Rodriguez
|3
|Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06)
|May 18
|als
|45
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|May 8
|Annoyed
|254
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|May 6
|HumanSpirit
|2
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr '17
|Saw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC