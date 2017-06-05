FDA shocks lawmakers by pulling opioid off the market
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the FDA must "take all necessary steps to reduce the scope of opioid misuse and abuse." The Food and Drug Administration shocked lawmakers, advocates and the pharmaceutical industry when it asked a drugmaker to pull an opioid from store shelves.
