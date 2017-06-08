FDA Calls On Drugmaker To Pull A Powerful Opioid Off The Market
Opana ER, a potent extended-release opioid, was approved by the FDA for pain management in 2006. But the agency says Endo's attempts to reformulate the pills to make them harder to crush, dissolve and inject have not been successful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Wed
|U R an IDIOT
|423
|LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13)
|May 31
|nurse
|2
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|May 21
|kuda
|22
|Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10)
|May 20
|Noe Rodriguez
|3
|Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06)
|May 18
|als
|45
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Annoyed
|254
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|May '17
|HumanSpirit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC