FDA approves new, cheaper rival to EpiPen allergy shot
This photo provided by Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. shows the Symjepi syringe, prefilled with the hormone epinephrine, which helps stop life-threatening allergic reactions from insect stings and bites or eating foods such as nuts and eggs. On Thursday, June 15, 2017, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. product, which is expected to go on sale later in 2017.
