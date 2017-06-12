EpiPen maker Mylan under fire for CEO's $98 million pay package

EpiPen maker Mylan is under fire for paying its former CEO, Robert Coury, $98 million in 2016, a year when controversy over EpiPen price hikes caused the company's market value to tumble. Shareholders are outraged, and advisory firms are urging stakeholders to oust Mylan board members over the exorbitant pay package, CNN Money reported.

