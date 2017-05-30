Endologix Presents Positive Two-Year Clinical Data from the Nellix Evas Forward Ide Trial
The Study's Principal Investigator, Dr. Jeffrey Carpenter, MD, Professor and Chairman of Surgery for Cooper Medical School and Chief of Surgery for Cooper Health System in New Jersey, presented the results at the Society of Vascular Surgery 2017 Vascular Annual Meeting. When applying the refined IFUs for Nellix, patients at the two-year follow-up demonstrated a highly encouraging 96% freedom from Type Ia endoleak, migration, and sac growth.
