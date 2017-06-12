Drive-by shooting injures one as patr...

Drive-by shooting injures one as patrons leave Harrisburg bar

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Police officers were already in the area as the bars were letting out early Saturday when they heard several gunshots. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers were at SD's Lounge on the 2900 block of N. 7th St. around 1:51 a.m. Saturday conducting a "bar check."

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adams 14-year-old suffers severe head injury in... Sat The Worlds Bigges... 2
News State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07) Jun 7 U R an IDIOT 423
News LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13) May 31 nurse 2
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... May 21 kuda 22
News Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10) May 20 Noe Rodriguez 3
News Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06) May '17 als 45
News Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10) May '17 Annoyed 254
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,292 • Total comments across all topics: 281,864,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC