Drive-by shooting injures one as patrons leave Harrisburg bar
Police officers were already in the area as the bars were letting out early Saturday when they heard several gunshots. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers were at SD's Lounge on the 2900 block of N. 7th St. around 1:51 a.m. Saturday conducting a "bar check."
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adams 14-year-old suffers severe head injury in...
|Sat
|The Worlds Bigges...
|2
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Jun 7
|U R an IDIOT
|423
|LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13)
|May 31
|nurse
|2
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|May 21
|kuda
|22
|Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10)
|May 20
|Noe Rodriguez
|3
|Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06)
|May '17
|als
|45
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Annoyed
|254
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC