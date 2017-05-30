DMC accused of using racial codes in ...

DMC accused of using racial codes in hiring

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

Did managers at a Detroit hospital use secret codes to identify the race of people applying for jobs and promotions? Some former workers at the Detroit Medical Center are suing and making the allegation. They say they have seen emails and other documents that they believe show they and other workers are victims of racism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13) May 31 nurse 2
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... May 21 kuda 22
News Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10) May 20 Noe Rodriguez 3
News Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06) May 18 als 45
News Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10) May 8 Annoyed 254
News 'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ... May 6 HumanSpirit 2
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... Apr '17 Saw 2
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,483,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC