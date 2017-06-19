Deputies: Robbery suspect who was stabbed is arrested
A man who deputies say was stabbed while trying to rob a convenience store in the University of South Florida area last weekend was arrested on Tuesday. Daniel Dwayne Eubanks, 44, of Tampa was arrested without incident at 14001 San Casa Place in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
