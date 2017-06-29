Depression linked to physical health ...

Depression linked to physical health decline in cancer caregivers

A new report finds cancer caregivers suffer a steady decline in physical health compared to controls, and that symptoms of depression were the only significant predictor of caregivers' physical health decline. Writing in Cancer , the authors say assessing and addressing depressive symptoms among caregivers early in the cancer survivorship trajectory may help to prevent premature health decline among this important, yet vulnerable population.

