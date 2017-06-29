Depression linked to physical health decline in cancer caregivers
A new report finds cancer caregivers suffer a steady decline in physical health compared to controls, and that symptoms of depression were the only significant predictor of caregivers' physical health decline. Writing in Cancer , the authors say assessing and addressing depressive symptoms among caregivers early in the cancer survivorship trajectory may help to prevent premature health decline among this important, yet vulnerable population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Wed
|wagnous
|1
|Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07)
|Tue
|Ron Paul Liberty
|37
|Wanted Nashville suspect surrenders
|Jun 24
|baaarrrtt
|2
|This mother is looking for the lost necklace th...
|Jun 22
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|CDC panel again advises against FluMist
|Jun 22
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Ovid man charged with second-degree murder (Jan '12)
|Jun 22
|preacher
|4
|Adams 14-year-old suffers severe head injury in...
|Jun 17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC