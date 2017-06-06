Defendant in West Oakland mothera s gun battle death pleads no contest to manslaughter
A man accused of escalating a fistfight into a gunbattle pleaded no contest Monday to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter for his role in the shooting death of a West Oakland mother, who died shielding her children from the gunfire. Jerry Harbin, 32, is one of seven people charged with the murder of Chyemil Pierce, a 30-year-old human resources specialist at Kaiser Permanente, on March 9, 2015 after Pierce had picked up her two children from school.
