David Curran for the Boston Globe Injury count in Hyannis ferry accident up to 13
Hyannis Fire Captain Bill Rex said the victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after the high-speed ferry operated by the Steamship Authority ran into a Hyannis Harbor jetty at about 9:30 p.m. Friday. The injuries were all trauma-related and may include broken bones, he said.
