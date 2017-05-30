Crime 55 mins ago 8:58 p.m.Tennessee House speaker asks AG to consider suing drug firms
Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell is asking the state attorney general to consider suing painkiller manufacturers for their role in the ongoing opioid crisis. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine sued five drug companies Wednesday, accusing them of intentionally misleading patients about the dangers of painkillers and promoting benefits of the drugs not backed by science.
