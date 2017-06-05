Could U.S. Election Results Be Harmfu...

Could U.S. Election Results Be Harmful to Health?

Now, a new analysis suggests that ballot box results may rob some of the American public of its health, driving up stress levels, disease incidence, premature births and even premature deaths. "The bottom line is that we found that a dramatic social event, such as terrorist attack or even a presidential election, can be a factor that can undermine health," said study author David Williams, a professor of public health at the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston.

