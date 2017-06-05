Cops: Stapleton man busted in latest ...

Cops: Stapleton man busted in latest attack at a Staten Island hospital

11 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

Stephen Williams, 51, allegedly punched a security guard in the face while trying to leave Richmond University Medical Center Tuesday afternoon, according to the criminal complaint. Williams, who was a patient at the hospital, tried to leave with an IV in his arm while the security guard attempted to stop him, police said.

Chicago, IL

