Columbia Valley Healthcare System Valley Regional Medical Center...

COLUMBIA VALLEY HEALTHCARE SYSTEM, L.P. D/B/A VALLEY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, PETITIONER, v. MARIA ZAMARRIPA, AS GUARDIAN OF THE ESTATES OF R.F.R. AND R.J.R., MINORS, RESPONDENT This is a health care liability claim for the tragic death of Yolanda Iris Flores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.