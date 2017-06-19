CDC panel again advises against FluMist

CDC panel again advises against FluMist

Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

Shots will continue to be the main option for the upcoming flu season. A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee recommended Wednesday that FluMist, the nasal spray influenza vaccine, not be used during the 2017-18 season.

Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Chicago, IL

