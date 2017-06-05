Brooks & Dunn surprises Darius Rucker as he pushes his St. Jude total past $1 million
D arius Rucker has officially passed the $1 million mark when it comes to the money he's raised for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Monday's 8th annual Darius & Friends benefit at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium brought in a record $402,000 for the Memphis institution that works to cure childhood cancer.
