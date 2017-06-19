Bob Barker briefly hospitalized after fall
The Gazette is Colorado Springs's most trusted source for breaking news, sports, weather, obituaries, politics, business, art, entertainment, blogs, video, photos. What to watch on TV for the week of June 19 - June 25: Gorgeous ladies of wrestling, Steve Harvey and his family take over ABC, and much more The former "The Price is Right" host, 93, was briefly hospitalized last week at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after he slipped in a bathroom at his Hollywood Hills residence, a rep for Barker confirmed to the Daily News.
