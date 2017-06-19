Bob Barker briefly hospitalized after...

Bob Barker briefly hospitalized after fall

The former "The Price is Right" host, 93, was briefly hospitalized last week at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after he slipped in a bathroom at his Hollywood Hills residence, a rep for Barker confirmed to the Daily News.

