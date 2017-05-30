Baton Rouge General designated as 'breastfeeding friendly' workplace
Baton Rouge General Medical Center has been given the designation of a Breastfeeding-Friendly Workplace Champion by the Mary Amelia Women's Health Center and the Louisiana Breastfeeding Coalition. Businesses that receive this designation give their employees who breastfeed or pump the time, space, and support to do so.
