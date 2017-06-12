Bank Deregulation Would Deprive Small...

Bank Deregulation Would Deprive Small Investors of a Voice: NYC Official

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TheStreet.com

If a bank deregulation bill up for a vote in the House on Thursday becomes law, it could greatly disrupt some of the stipulations that give smaller shareholders a voice. The Financial Choice Act, a bill introduced by Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas and designed to scale back some of the Dodd-Frank Act could "eviscerate" a system that allows shareholders owning as little as $2,000 worth of shares for one year to submit a proposal, said Michael Garland, Office of New York City Comptroller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07) Jun 7 U R an IDIOT 423
News LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13) May 31 nurse 2
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... May 21 kuda 22
News Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10) May 20 Noe Rodriguez 3
News Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06) May 18 als 45
News Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10) May '17 Annoyed 254
News 'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ... May '17 HumanSpirit 2
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,038 • Total comments across all topics: 281,709,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC