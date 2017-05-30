AstraZeneca's Lynparza slows advanced...

AstraZeneca's Lynparza slows advanced breast cancer progression -study

Women with advanced breast cancer who carry specific genetic mutations experienced double the response rate and delayed disease progression when treated with AstraZeneca Plc's Lynparza compared with standard chemotherapy, according to data from a late-stage trial presented on Sunday. In the study of 302 patients with inherited mutations of the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes, about 60 percent who received the oral treatment Lynparza experienced significant tumor shrinkage compared with 29 percent who got chemotherapy.

