Analyzing Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation and Check-Cap are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitabiliy. Repligen Corporation has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.