American Heart Association Applauds Drop in Youth E-Cigarette Use
American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown issued the following comments on the 2016 National Youth Tobacco Survey , released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Tobacco Products. The survey revealed that from 2015-2016, the number of middle and high school current tobacco users decreased , and e-cigarette use among these students declined for the first time : 2016 National Youth Tobacco Survey shows that from 2015-2016 e-cigarette use among these students declined for the first time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adams 14-year-old suffers severe head injury in...
|Sat
|The Worlds Bigges...
|2
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Jun 7
|U R an IDIOT
|423
|LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13)
|May 31
|nurse
|2
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|May 21
|kuda
|22
|Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10)
|May 20
|Noe Rodriguez
|3
|Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06)
|May '17
|als
|45
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Annoyed
|254
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC