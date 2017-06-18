American Heart Association Applauds D...

American Heart Association Applauds Drop in Youth E-Cigarette Use

American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown issued the following comments on the 2016 National Youth Tobacco Survey , released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Tobacco Products. The survey revealed that from 2015-2016, the number of middle and high school current tobacco users decreased , and e-cigarette use among these students declined for the first time : 2016 National Youth Tobacco Survey shows that from 2015-2016 e-cigarette use among these students declined for the first time.

