Alaska hospital announces gaps in general surgery coverage
The Ketchikan Daily News reports the PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center's only general surgeon will be out from Monday through June 12. The hospital says patients in need of a general surgical procedure during that time period will be transported to another facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13)
|May 31
|nurse
|2
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|May 21
|kuda
|22
|Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10)
|May 20
|Noe Rodriguez
|3
|Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06)
|May 18
|als
|45
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|May 8
|Annoyed
|254
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|May 6
|HumanSpirit
|2
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr '17
|Saw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC