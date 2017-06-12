Actelion spin-off Idorsia makes market debut at 10 Sfr per share
Shares in Idorsia, the drug pipeline company spun off from biotech group Actelion after Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover, made their market debut at 10 Swiss francs per share on Friday. One trader said the stock had been trading over the counter this week at around 8 francs, the theoretical price given the difference between Actelion's share price in Swiss francs and the $280 cash price J&J is paying for Actelion.
