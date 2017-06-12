Actelion spin-off Idorsia makes marke...

Actelion spin-off Idorsia makes market debut at 10 Sfr per share

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Shares in Idorsia, the drug pipeline company spun off from biotech group Actelion after Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover, made their market debut at 10 Swiss francs per share on Friday. One trader said the stock had been trading over the counter this week at around 8 francs, the theoretical price given the difference between Actelion's share price in Swiss francs and the $280 cash price J&J is paying for Actelion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adams 14-year-old suffers severe head injury in... 1 hr Cops are Psychopaths 1
News State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07) Jun 7 U R an IDIOT 423
News LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13) May 31 nurse 2
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... May 21 kuda 22
News Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10) May 20 Noe Rodriguez 3
News Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06) May 18 als 45
News Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10) May '17 Annoyed 254
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,897 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC