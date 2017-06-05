Actelion antibiotic misses mark on on...

Actelion antibiotic misses mark on one study, hits it on another

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Swiss biotechnology company Actelion on Thursday presented mixed trial results for its antibiotic hopeful cadazolid, saying it met the main goal of one late-stage study but failed to hit the target in a second, identical study. Cadazolid, being tested against tough-to-treat Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea, is among assets being purchased by Johnson & Johnson as part of the U.S. healthcare giant's $30 billion takeover of Actelion.

