Actelion antibiotic misses mark on one study, hits it on another
Swiss biotechnology company Actelion on Thursday presented mixed trial results for its antibiotic hopeful cadazolid, saying it met the main goal of one late-stage study but failed to hit the target in a second, identical study. Cadazolid, being tested against tough-to-treat Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea, is among assets being purchased by Johnson & Johnson as part of the U.S. healthcare giant's $30 billion takeover of Actelion.
