3 patients at Eisenhower Medical Center test positive for active tuberculosis
Three patients at Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs have tested positive for active tuberculosis, and about 500 patients and employees are being urged to get tested, county health officials said Thursday, June 1. The announcement comes a week after hospitals in Hemet and Riverside said three of their employees had contracted the disease. The three Eisenhower patients are being treated and are expected to recover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13)
|May 31
|nurse
|2
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|May 21
|kuda
|22
|Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10)
|May 20
|Noe Rodriguez
|3
|Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06)
|May 18
|als
|45
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|May 8
|Annoyed
|254
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|May 6
|HumanSpirit
|2
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr '17
|Saw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC