2 arrested in Mifflin County after police discover meth lab
LEWISTOWN, MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa.-Two people were busted in Mifflin County for manufacturing methamphetamine after a 17-year-old girl was hospitalized after falling ill at their Lewistown home earlier this week. James Booney, 32, and Heather McCoy, 28, both of Lewistown, are each charged with manufacturing, delivering, or possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and manufacturing of methamphetamine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
