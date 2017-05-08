Yet Another J&J Talcum Powder Verdict: $110M for Woman With Ovarian Cancer
Johnson & Johnson has been inundated with lawsuits concerning its baby powder and the link to ovarian cancer. One Alabama firm said it had 867 cases pending against the health products giant, and over 1,400 plaintiffs had collectively filed 20 lawsuits in St. Louis alone.
