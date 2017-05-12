Wright Medical Group Inc to Post FY2017 Earnings of
Wright Medical Group Inc - Research analysts at Leerink Swann lowered their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Wright Medical Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of for the year, down from their previous estimate of .
