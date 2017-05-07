Woman transported to hospital after accident

Woman injured when car hits pole in Wood-Ridge A woman was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center Sunday afternoon after an accident in Wood-Ridge. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://www.northjersey.com/story/news/bergen/wood-ridge/2017/05/07/woman-injured-when-car-hits-pole-wood-ridge/312414001/ WOOD-RIDGE - A woman was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center on Sunday afternoon after her car hit a utility pole.

