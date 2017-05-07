Woman transported to hospital after accident
Woman injured when car hits pole in Wood-Ridge A woman was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center Sunday afternoon after an accident in Wood-Ridge. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://www.northjersey.com/story/news/bergen/wood-ridge/2017/05/07/woman-injured-when-car-hits-pole-wood-ridge/312414001/ WOOD-RIDGE - A woman was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center on Sunday afternoon after her car hit a utility pole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15)
|18 hr
|Dan
|121
|STDs & older adults (Jan '11)
|18 hr
|Dan
|16
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|Sat
|HumanSpirit
|2
|FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06)
|May 1
|Dorian
|47
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr 27
|Saw
|2
|Ring-ring: Cellphone interrupts Supreme Court h...
|Apr 25
|better call Saul
|1
|Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10)
|Apr 22
|Johnjohn
|31
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC