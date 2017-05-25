Woman Shot, Man Dead, Kids Safe After Fiery, Multi-County Police Chase Ends In Arlington
Thursday, a woman sent a text to 911 in East Texas' Hunt County saying she'd been shot three times by her husband. About 20 minutes later, a Caddo Mills police officer spotted the recreational vehicle the woman said she was riding in with her husband and two children traveling between 80 and 90 mph, according to Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|May 21
|kuda
|22
|Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10)
|May 20
|Noe Rodriguez
|3
|Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06)
|May 18
|als
|45
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|May 8
|Annoyed
|254
|CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15)
|May 7
|Dan
|121
|STDs & older adults (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Dan
|16
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|May 6
|HumanSpirit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC