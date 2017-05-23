Woman killed in Springfield stabbing identified by police
Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that Luz M. Vazquez died early Sunday morning at Baystate Medical Center, after she was found in the street on Amore Road, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
