Wilmington gears up to help fight cancer

Families will have an opportunity Sunday to put their bikes in gear and help raise money for those battling cancer. The 12th annual Wilmington Pan-Mass Challenge Kids Ride will be held at the Boutwell Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. "The big picture is that people should do it because it's a great event that's raising money for an outstanding cause and every penny that we raise goes straight to the Pan-Mass Challenge for the Dana-Farber ," said Sue Hendee, who has been the event's coordinator for the past 12 years.

