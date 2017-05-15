While you were sleeping: Fresh Wall S...

While you were sleeping: Fresh Wall St records

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Wall Street fluctuated, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record high reached earlier in the day, amid disappointing earnings from TJX and mixed US economic data. In 3.03pm trading in New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... 2 hr Single-Payer 20
News Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10) May 8 Annoyed 254
News CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15) May 7 Dan 121
News STDs & older adults (Jan '11) May 7 Dan 16
News 'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ... May 6 HumanSpirit 2
News FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06) May 1 Dorian 47
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... Apr 27 Saw 2
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC