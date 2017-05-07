What we know about the chilling penthouse double murder in South Boston
The Boston area was shaken over the weekend by the news of the gruesome killing of two local beloved doctors in their luxury South Boston apartment Friday night. After a shoot out with police, the suspect in the murder was injured and taken into custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Annoyed
|254
|CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Dan
|121
|STDs & older adults (Jan '11)
|Sun
|Dan
|16
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|Sat
|HumanSpirit
|2
|FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06)
|May 1
|Dorian
|47
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr 27
|Saw
|2
|Ring-ring: Cellphone interrupts Supreme Court h...
|Apr 25
|better call Saul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC