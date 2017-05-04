UPDATE 4-As Eylea fears fade, focus turns to Regeneron's eczema drug
Regeneron is betting on two key treatments - sarilumab, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, and Dupixent - to reduce its reliance on Eylea, which accounts for nearly 70 percent of total revenue. Dupixent was approved in late March to treat severe atopic dermatitis and about 3,500 prescriptions for it have been written so far, Chief Executive Leonard Schleifer said on a post-earnings call.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06)
|May 1
|Dorian
|47
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr 27
|Saw
|2
|Ring-ring: Cellphone interrupts Supreme Court h...
|Apr 25
|better call Saul
|1
|Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10)
|Apr 22
|Johnjohn
|31
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Apr 20
|Loving the KS soa...
|422
|Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin...
|Apr 18
|MMR
|1
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Apr 16
|Bob Perryman
|77
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC