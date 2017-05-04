UPDATE 4-As Eylea fears fade, focus turns to Regeneron's eczema drug

Regeneron is betting on two key treatments - sarilumab, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, and Dupixent - to reduce its reliance on Eylea, which accounts for nearly 70 percent of total revenue. Dupixent was approved in late March to treat severe atopic dermatitis and about 3,500 prescriptions for it have been written so far, Chief Executive Leonard Schleifer said on a post-earnings call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.