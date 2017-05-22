UPDATE 1-Celgene's multiple sclerosis drug succeeds in late-stage trial

Celgene Corp said its oral drug to treat relapsing multiple sclerosis met the main goal in a second late-stage study, bringing the U.S. biotech a step closer to launching a potential blockbuster. The drug, ozanimod, reduced annualized relapse rate in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis, compared to Biogen Inc's Avonex, the company said on Monday.

