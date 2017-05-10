U.S. FDA approves Merck immunotherapy/chemo combo for lung cancer
Lung cancer is by far the largest oncology market and the approval significantly expands the number of patients available for Keytruda therapy. "This is the key game changer for Keytruda," said Leerink Partners analyst Seamus Fernandez, adding that he expects physician acceptance to be "pretty robust."
