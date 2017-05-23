Trump's budget encounters strong Mass. backlash

Deep cuts proposed by President Donald Trump to federal Medicaid and research spending in his $4.1 trillion budget plan drew bipartisan pushback in Boston on Tuesday over concerns that the plan could strain thinly stretched state tax dollars and cut off a key line of support for the life sciences and health sectors. Trump, who as a candidate pledged to protect Medicaid, sent Congress a fully-developed budget bill that would slow the growth of federal support for Medicaid by $610 billion over the next decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.