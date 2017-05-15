Three officers, alleged perp, injured...

Three officers, alleged perp, injured in Cos Cob arrest

Three police officers and an alleged perpetrator of robbery and vandalism were injured when police struggled with the suspect Sunday afternoon, according to authorities. Police said Robert Moran , 33, of the Glendale section of Queens, N.Y., attempted to run from police, and he then fought with officers attempting to subdue him.

Chicago, IL

