Deadly 'superbug' fungus emerging in U.S. hospitals CDC: "We are dealing with an organism we don't have drugs to treat." Check out this story on dailyworld.com: https://usat.ly/2pLOhK3 This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a strain of Candida auris cultured in a petri dish at a CDC laboratory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.