This New Bill Could Cause MAJOR Waves...

This New Bill Could Cause MAJOR Waves In The Beauty Industry

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Refinery 29

With last week's news that Johnson & Johnson had been ordered to pay over $110 million in damages to a 62-year-old woman who said that her ovarian cancer was directly linked to decades of using the brand's talc-based products still in the public conscience, now's as good a time as any for Senators Dianne Feinstein and Susan Collins to introduce the Personal Care Products Safety Act, a new bill that would give the FDA more authority over applying safety rules to beauty products before they're approved for the market. As it stands, the FDA has very little involvement in regulating the cosmetics industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10) May 8 Annoyed 254
News CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15) May 7 Dan 121
News STDs & older adults (Jan '11) May 7 Dan 16
News 'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ... May 6 HumanSpirit 2
News FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06) May 1 Dorian 47
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... Apr 27 Saw 2
News Ring-ring: Cellphone interrupts Supreme Court h... Apr 25 better call Saul 1
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,181 • Total comments across all topics: 281,002,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC