This New Bill Could Cause MAJOR Waves In The Beauty Industry

With last week's news that Johnson & Johnson had been ordered to pay over $110 million in damages to a 62-year-old woman who said that her ovarian cancer was directly linked to decades of using the brand's talc-based products still in the public conscience, now's as good a time as any for Senators Dianne Feinstein and Susan Collins to introduce the Personal Care Products Safety Act, a new bill that would give the FDA more authority over applying safety rules to beauty products before they're approved for the market. As it stands, the FDA has very little involvement in regulating the cosmetics industry.
