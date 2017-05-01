The Latest: Cops searching for suspect in paramedic shooting
The city released a statement saying emergency responders were treating the civilian late Monday morning when another person approached, opened fired and critically injured the paramedic. Dozens of police vehicles have swarmed the largely residential area and blocked off much of the neighborhood just east of downtown Dallas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06)
|10 hr
|Dorian
|47
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr 27
|Saw
|2
|Ring-ring: Cellphone interrupts Supreme Court h...
|Apr 25
|better call Saul
|1
|Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10)
|Apr 22
|Johnjohn
|31
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Apr 20
|Loving the KS soa...
|422
|Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin...
|Apr 18
|MMR
|1
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Apr 16
|Bob Perryman
|77
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC