Tests for lead poisoning may be faulty, US regulators warn
This photo provided by Magellan Diagnostics shows the company's LeadCare Plus device used to test lead levels in blood. On Wednesday, May 17, 2017, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that certain blood tests for lead poisoning made by Magellan Diagnostics may give results lower than the actual level of lead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06)
|6 hr
|als
|45
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|Wed
|Single-Payer
|20
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|May 8
|Annoyed
|254
|CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15)
|May 7
|Dan
|121
|STDs & older adults (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Dan
|16
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|May 6
|HumanSpirit
|2
|FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06)
|May 1
|Dorian
|47
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC