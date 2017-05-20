Tanzanian Children Recovering After S...

Tanzanian Children Recovering After Surgery at Mercy

The three Tanzanian children who survived a school bus crash in Africa and were airlifted to Sioux City last week are continuing their recovery at Mercy Medical Center. Dr. Steve Meyer gave an update Saturday on the two girls and a boy who underwent surgeries to repair 17 fractures from the crash that claimed the lives of 32 other children.

Chicago, IL

