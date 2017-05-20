Tanzanian Children Recovering After Surgery at Mercy
The three Tanzanian children who survived a school bus crash in Africa and were airlifted to Sioux City last week are continuing their recovery at Mercy Medical Center. Dr. Steve Meyer gave an update Saturday on the two girls and a boy who underwent surgeries to repair 17 fractures from the crash that claimed the lives of 32 other children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|6 hr
|kuda
|22
|Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10)
|12 hr
|Noe Rodriguez
|3
|Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06)
|May 18
|als
|45
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|May 8
|Annoyed
|254
|CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15)
|May 7
|Dan
|121
|STDs & older adults (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Dan
|16
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|May 6
|HumanSpirit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC