Talk on knee, hip pain in Stratford

15 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Bridgeport Hospital staff will discuss surgical and non-surgical options for treating hip and knee pain during a free lecture 1 to 3 pm Wednesday, May 24, at Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 7003 Main St., Stratford less Bridgeport Hospital staff will discuss surgical and non-surgical options for treating hip and knee pain during a free lecture 1 to 3 pm Wednesday, May 24, at Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, ... more Bridgeport Hospital orthopedic surgeons Dr. David Bindelglass and Dr. Joel Malin - along with orthopedic nurse Karen Essig and physical therapist Nicholas Satta - will discuss surgical and non-surgical options for treating hip and knee pain during a free lecture 1 to 3 pm Wednesday, May 24, at Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center , 7003 Main St., Stratford.

