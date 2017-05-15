St. Francis Hospital hosts free semin...

St. Francis Hospital hosts free seminar on breast cancer

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

COLUMBUS, GA May is National Women's Health Month and Monday night, local women were encouraged to "be their own breast friend". It was a free seminar sponsored by St. Francis Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07) 2 hr Remorse 35
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... 3 hr CodeTalker 15
News Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10) May 8 Annoyed 254
News CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15) May 7 Dan 121
News STDs & older adults (Jan '11) May 7 Dan 16
News 'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ... May 6 HumanSpirit 2
News FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06) May 1 Dorian 47
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,920 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC