St. Francis Hospital hosts free seminar on breast cancer
COLUMBUS, GA May is National Women's Health Month and Monday night, local women were encouraged to "be their own breast friend". It was a free seminar sponsored by St. Francis Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07)
|2 hr
|Remorse
|35
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|3 hr
|CodeTalker
|15
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|May 8
|Annoyed
|254
|CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15)
|May 7
|Dan
|121
|STDs & older adults (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Dan
|16
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|May 6
|HumanSpirit
|2
|FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06)
|May 1
|Dorian
|47
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC