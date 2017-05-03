San Diego shooting survivors say race...

San Diego shooting survivors say race may have played role

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

People walk near the scene Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Diego, at the La Jolla Crossroads apartments where a deadly shooting took place on Sunday. Peter Selis, despondent over a recent breakup, opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he kept shooting strangers, police said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06) May 1 Dorian 47
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... Apr 27 Saw 2
News Ring-ring: Cellphone interrupts Supreme Court h... Apr 25 better call Saul 1
News Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10) Apr 22 Johnjohn 31
News State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07) Apr 20 Loving the KS soa... 422
News Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin... Apr 18 MMR 1
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Apr 16 Bob Perryman 77
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,425 • Total comments across all topics: 280,763,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC